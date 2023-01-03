ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 811,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.51. 7,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 10.2% during the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,677,000 after buying an additional 79,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.