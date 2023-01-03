Algorand Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $39.38 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00060512 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023381 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003818 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,851,655 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,653,526 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

