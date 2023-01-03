Algorand (ALGO) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $42.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023467 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003719 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,851,342 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,653,213 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

