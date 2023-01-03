Algorand (ALGO) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $42.70 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00068016 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060557 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007882 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023467 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001508 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003719 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000191 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,359,851,342 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,653,213 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars.
