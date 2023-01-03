Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,820,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 27,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.8 %

AQN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.52. 492,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,744. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,216.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.