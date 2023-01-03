Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Update

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,500 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 688,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of Akanda stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Akanda has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Akanda at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

