Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $308.26. 19,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,490. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.62.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

