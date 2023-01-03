Aion Price Down 2.2% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $401,036.75 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00112682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00187232 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00059925 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

