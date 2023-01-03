AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNCP stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $25.35.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AGNC Investment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

