AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
AGNC Investment Stock Performance
AGNCP stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.17. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $25.35.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGNC Investment (AGNCP)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.