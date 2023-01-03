Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.93. 23,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $56.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.54.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

