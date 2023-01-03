Adshares (ADS) Price Hits $1.25 on Top Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Adshares has a market capitalization of $44.11 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00007476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,588 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

