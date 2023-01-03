Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,986 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.57. 38,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,734. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $575.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

