Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Up 12.6% in December

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 30th total of 14,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,219. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $61.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

