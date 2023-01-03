Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and $137,497.67 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004501 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004262 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.