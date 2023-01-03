ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ABM opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

ABM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABM Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

