446,454 Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 446,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,206,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,010,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,691.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,579,828.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,190,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,815,059.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 27,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $954,270.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,691.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,908,125 shares of company stock worth $92,374,651 over the last three months. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

