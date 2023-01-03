3,484 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.91.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $248.11 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.82. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

