3,376 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Purchased by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

