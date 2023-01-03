315 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Acquired by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of RH by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RH by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.81.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 447,442 shares of company stock worth $115,276,627. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.62. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $556.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

