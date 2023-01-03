1,667 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Peak Financial Advisors LLC

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

