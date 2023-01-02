Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 556 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA opened at $469.07 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $443.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

