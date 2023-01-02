ZClassic Price Hits $0.0373 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. ZClassic has a market cap of $345,992.80 and $18.03 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00223861 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00070184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.