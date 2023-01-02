Zcash One Day Volume Reaches $32.74 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.23 or 0.00223861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $597.43 million and approximately $32.74 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00070184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00056545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000224 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,046,094 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

