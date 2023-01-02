Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.00 million-$101.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.39 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $6.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YEXT. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Yext to $6.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Yext

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Yext news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Yext news, Director Julie Richardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,037.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yext by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,498,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 474,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

