XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Hits $42.90 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $42.90 million and $454,636.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, "XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00308918 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $298,760.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/."

