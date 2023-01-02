Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.90.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

XYL stock opened at $110.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 35.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

