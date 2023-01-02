WOO Network Price Up 8.4% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $150.45 million and $14.51 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,956,710,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,242,609 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

