WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $705,500.73 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.24 million and $705,500.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00449043 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032426 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006108 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000882 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018195 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,005,035 coins and its circulating supply is 762,537,268 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

