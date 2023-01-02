WeWork (NYSE:WE) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Financial Review

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) and Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

WeWork currently has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 447.79%. Given WeWork’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WeWork is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $2.57 billion 0.41 -$4.44 billion N/A N/A Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gyrodyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WeWork.

Risk & Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of WeWork shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -73.71% N/A -11.85% Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WeWork beats Gyrodyne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also offers various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers workspace management solutions, which enable landlords and operators to power flexible spaces and provide direct access to an established customer base. As of December 31, 2021, its real estate portfolio includes 756 locations. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

