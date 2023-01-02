Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

WHG opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

