Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $10.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of analysts have commented on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €9.20 ($9.79) to €8.70 ($9.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -163,000.00 and a beta of 1.03. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.