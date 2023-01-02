Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,365 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 150,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.74. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.