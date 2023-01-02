Vigilant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $140.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

