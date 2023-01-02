Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,214,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after purchasing an additional 674,166 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,196,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,607,000 after purchasing an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. 199,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,226. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

