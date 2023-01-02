Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $15,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,005,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,754,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.26. 3,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,110. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.