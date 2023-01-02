Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.8% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.42. 13,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading

