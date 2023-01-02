Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $169.64. The company had a trading volume of 129,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,273. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.78.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

