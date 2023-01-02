Vigilant Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.1% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. 50,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.529 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

