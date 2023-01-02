Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 963 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. 257,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

