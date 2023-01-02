Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 1.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.64. 35,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,461. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

