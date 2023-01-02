Vertcoin Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and approximately $22,233.31 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,639.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00423253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.73 or 0.00893863 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00094361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00580102 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00247126 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,799,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.