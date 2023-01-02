Versor Investments LP Sells 144,166 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 144,166 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for about 2.1% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 0.78% of Rogers worth $35,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rogers by 2.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rogers by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Rogers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ROG. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Insider Activity

Rogers Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,137. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.89. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter.

Rogers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.