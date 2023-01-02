Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 15.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 36,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $73.83. 10,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

