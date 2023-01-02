Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,953. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

