Versor Investments LP Invests $2.13 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,861. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

