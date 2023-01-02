Versor Investments LP Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.96. 50,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953 shares in the company, valued at $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,537,218 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

