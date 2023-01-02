Versor Investments LP Acquires 66,672 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 23.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,141,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,424,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemours by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,015,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,500,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,234,000 after purchasing an additional 168,809 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,058. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

