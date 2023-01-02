Verge Price Tops $0.0027 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $44.93 million and approximately $421,278.28 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,726.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00446790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020849 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.11 or 0.00891473 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00096622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00596810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00250269 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,568,000 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

