Venus BUSD Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Venus BUSD has a total market capitalization of $58.73 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02178582 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $18,050,503.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

