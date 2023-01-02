Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 14.5% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

