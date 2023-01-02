Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Applied Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

